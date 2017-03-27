FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Qatar wealth fund CEO says sees post-Brexit investment opportunities
March 27, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar wealth fund CEO says sees post-Brexit investment opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - There will still be opportunities for the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, to invest in Britain after it leaves the European Union, its chief executive said on Monday.

Qatar is one of the most high-profile investors in London, owning landmarks such as the Shard skyscraper, Harrods department store and Olympic Village, as well as luxury hotels.

It has also sought to diversify its UK investments beyond real estate, including buying stakes in retailer J Sainsbury Plc and London Heathrow airport.

"I am still looking, even after Brexit there will be opportunities QIA can really hunt for," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told an investment conference in London.

Asked what sectors in Britain he was particular looking at, he said: "Our aim now in the future is really to focus on infrastructure, and we will be focusing also on healthcare and IT." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Tom Finn; editing by William James)

