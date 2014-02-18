FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Group to run British rail link for 6 more months
February 18, 2014

First Group to run British rail link for 6 more months

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the government to continue to run London’s First Capital Connect rail franchise for an additional six months ahead of a new bid round for the link.

FirstGroup will now operate the rail service until Sept. 14.

From September, the First Capital Connect franchise will be bundled with other rail links under the government’s new 6.5 billion pound ($10.9 billion) Thameslink programme.

FirstGroup said it had already submitted a “compelling bid” for the new bundled franchise which is called Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern.

