3 hours ago
Balfour Beatty JV wins High Speed 2 contracts worth 2.5 bln stg
#Industrials
July 17, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 3 hours ago

Balfour Beatty JV wins High Speed 2 contracts worth 2.5 bln stg

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc has been awarded two contracts by Britain's High Speed 2 railway project worth about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.27 billion), construction company said on Monday.

The contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's joint venture with France's Vinci SA and work is scheduled to start in 2018/19, Balfour said.

Britain's 56 billion pound High Speed 2 railway will connect London to cities in the country's central and northern regions, with a first phase planned to open in 2026 and a second by 2033.

$1 = 0.7643 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

