UPDATE 1-Rail union suspends UK strikes to consult on new proposals

(Adds RMT statement)

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest rail union, the RMT, said on Monday it had suspended pay strikes planned for this week and next after new proposals by track operator Network Rail.

The strikes, by workers including signallers and maintenance staff, had threatened to paralyse the national rail network and cause havoc for passengers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union’s 16,000 members at Network Rail were set to walk out for 24 hours from Thursday evening and stage a 48-hour strike the following week.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash confirmed the action had been suspended after talks brokered by the industrial conciliation service ACAS.

He said in a statement: “Following extensive ACAS talks throughout the weekend, RMT has now received a revised offer that enables us to suspend the planned industrial action while we consult in full on the details of the revised package with our Network Rail representatives.”

The strikes would have been an early challenge to the newly elected Conservative government which has promised to change laws on industrial action to make it harder for those working in essential public services to stage walk-outs.

Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin had called the planned strike action “unnecessary and unreasonable”. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)