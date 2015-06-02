FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain names three on shortlist for East Anglia rail franchise
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 2, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Britain names three on shortlist for East Anglia rail franchise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Three bidders are in the running to take control of rail services in the east of England, the British government said on Tuesday, shortlisting Abellio East Anglia, First East Anglia and National Express East Anglia for the contract.

The operators are competing to run the franchise from October 2016. The government has asked bidders to show how they will improve reliability and journey times on the region’s railways.

Abellio, a joint venture between Dutch company Abellio and Britain’s Stagecoach, has run the line since 2012, while National Express is a former operator of trains in the region.

The third bidder is part of FirstGroup, a company whose UK train business suffered a heavy blow last year when it failed to win contracts to continue running three rail networks and also lost out on bids for new franchises. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.