RPT-Britain awards new Thameslink rail contract to Go-Ahead JV
May 23, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Britain awards new Thameslink rail contract to Go-Ahead JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday awarded a contract to run the expanded Thameslink rail network in London to Govia, a joint venture led by transport operator Go-Ahead , in a blow for FirstGroup which currently operates part of the line.

Govia beat competition from four shortlisted bidders -Abellio, FirstGroup, MTR and Stagecoach - to win the key commuter contract which will run for seven years from this September.

The new Thameslink contract, whose formal name is Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern, brings together two previous rail contracts, which had been operated by First Group and Govia. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

