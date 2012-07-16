FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain announces $14.6 bln railway investment package
July 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain announces $14.6 bln railway investment package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s government on Monday announced a 9.4 billion pound ($14.6 billion) railway infrastructure investment package.

The package covers the period between 2014 and 2019 and includes 4.2 billion of new projects, Britain’s transport department said in a statement.

The new projects include a passenger and freight corridor linking the east and west midlands and Yorkshire with the south of England, electrification upgrades and improvements to Welsh train lines.

“Today’s announcement represents another historic landmark in the regeneration and modernisation of Britain’s railway,” Transport Secretary Justine Greening said in a statement.

