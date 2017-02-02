FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 7 months ago

UK train drivers reach deal with Southern rail in long-running dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Train drivers' union ASLEF has reached provisional agreement with Britain's Southern Rail in a long-running dispute that has paralysed services for months and caused travel chaos for millions of commuters.

"I welcome this agreement which is a significant step forward in addressing the safety concerns of ASLEF members on Southern Rail," ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

Around 930 ASLEF members on Southern Rail will now vote on whether to accept the deal. Ballot papers will be dispatched on Feb. 3rd and must be returned by 1000 GMT on Feb. 16, the union said.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alistair Smout

