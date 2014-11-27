FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain awards East Coast rail contract to Stagecoach-Virgin JV
November 27, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Britain awards East Coast rail contract to Stagecoach-Virgin JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain said it would award a contract to run trains between London and Scotland to a Stagecoach and Virgin partnership, returning the East Coast line to private control after five years in state hands.

Britain’s Department for Transport (DfT) on Thursday selected Stagecoach-Virgin over the other two shortlisted bidders, British transport company FirstGroup and a joint venture between Keolis and Eurostar.

The loss is the latest in a series of setbacks for FirstGroup, whose rail business in Britain has shrunk this year after it failed to win contracts to continue running the ScotRail and Thameslink networks and also lost out on its bid to win the Essex Thameside contract.

The East Coast line which connects London and Edinburgh was nationalised in 2009 after its previous operator National Express handed it back, having racked up large losses on the route. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

