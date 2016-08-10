FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Southern Rail planned strike suspended, talks set to resume
August 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

UK's Southern Rail planned strike suspended, talks set to resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A two-day strike on Britain's Southern rail network, scheduled to start on Thursday, has been called off to allow for fresh talks in the row over the role of conductors, Britain's industrial dispute conciliation service Acas said.

"Southern and the RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union are returning to talks tomorrow under the auspices of Acas. Strike action has been suspended for Thursday and Friday," an Acas spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
