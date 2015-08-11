FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK rail union sets two new London underground strike dates for August
August 11, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK rail union sets two new London underground strike dates for August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - London is set for more transport chaos this month after the RMT train drivers’ union said it had set two further 24-hour stoppages on the city’s underground rail network in its dispute over planned night working.

The latest stoppages, if they go ahead, will cause major travel disruption in the capital during the days of Wednesday Aug. 26 and Friday Aug. 28. Both will start from 9 p.m. the evening before.

Workers on the network, which transports some 3.4 million passengers on weekdays, have already held two one-day strikes, in July and early August, over the introduction of new night shifts which are due to begin in September.

“Our members ... have made it clear that they are determined to protect their work/life balance and not fall into a trap where they will be forced to wreck their home lives in order to comply with the ‘rosters from hell’ which have been drawn up to plug the staffing gaps in the Night Tube plans,” said RMT General Secretary Mick Cash in a statement.

No immediate comment was available from London Underground but its managing director Nick Brown has previously called a revised offer to the drivers “extremely fair.”

The offer included an above-inflation 2 percent pay rise, a one-off payment of 500 pounds ($776) and a promise that drivers would have the same number of weekends off. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton)

