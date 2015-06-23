Carillion, Kier and Eiffage team up for Britain's HS2 rail project

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British construction firms Carillion and Kier announced a joint venture with France’s Eiffage on Tuesday to bid for contracts for Britain’s controversial high-speed rail project.

The joint venture between the three construction companies aims to be shortlisted to bid for the first set of tenders in September, the companies said in a statement.

The 43 billion pound ($67.90 billion) rail project, called HS2, has divided opinion across Britain because of its rising costs and the possible impact on the countryside and local communities.

The proposed route would link London to Birmingham, and the northern cities of Manchester and Leeds. The first phase is due to be completed in 2026 and the second phase in 2033.

Kier and Carillion are currently involved in London’s 16 billion pound Crossrail project, Britain’s other major infrastructure project that will provide a rail link from Heathrow Airport through London to its eastern suburbs. It is due to open in 2018.

The companies join a growing number of joint ventures that are expected to bid for work on HS2, including possible collaborations between firms like Ferrovial, BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall and Costain and Skanska. ($1 = 0.6333 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)