After pledge, fewer Britons see interest rate rise in next 2 years

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Four out of ten Britons think interest rates will rise in the next two years, a survey found, down from 53 percent before the Bank of England pledged to keep borrowing costs low as long as unemployment topped 7 percent.

The forward guidance given by the central bank on August 7 under new governor Mark Carney marked an attempt to push back expectations of higher rates.

It had the opposite effect on investors, with markets betting that the first rise would come sooner than priced in previously.

But the bank seems to have struck more of a chord with the public.

Wednesday’s survey, compiled by financial data company Markit between August 7-12, showed 24 percent of consumers predicting a rate rise in the next 12 months compared with 35 percent in mid-July. Sixteen percent expected an increase in 13-24 months, down from 18 percent last month.

“The Bank of England has successfully convinced an increasing number of households that interest rates are set to remain low for longer,” said Markit economist Chris Williamson.

This was despite better news on the economy in recent weeks, “which would normally cause people to bring forward their expectations of a rate rise”.

Only 28 percent of respondents reckoned the bank would raise the main interest rate from its record low 0.5 percent sometime after August 2015.

Twenty-seven percent had no view about what would happen to rates, the same proportion as in July.

Some 1,500 people were interviewed on behalf of Markit.

The Bank of England expects the key jobless rate to remain above 7 percent for at least three years. But its forward guidance also included “knockout” clauses that would allow it to consider raising rates if inflation expectations or financial stability were threatened.