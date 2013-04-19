FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says Fitch downgrade shows country must deal with debt
April 19, 2013

UK says Fitch downgrade shows country must deal with debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said the decision by ratings agency Fitch to strip the country of its top-notch triple-A rating on Friday was a reminder that the country must deal with its debts.

“This is a stark reminder that the UK cannot simply run away from its problems, or refuse to deal with a legacy of debt built up over a decade,” a finance ministry spokesman said.

“Fitch themselves say the government’s ‘continued policy commitment to reducing the underlying budget deficit’ is one of the main reasons UK debt now has a ‘stable’ outlook,” he added.

