FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch move is warning against UK budget giveaways-Treasury
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch move is warning against UK budget giveaways-Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The decision by credit ratings agency Fitch to put Britain’s triple-A rating on a negative outlook is a warning to those calling for deficit-funded giveways in next week’s budget, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Fitch decision came just a week before finance minister George Osborne presents his annual Budget to parliament. Only last month, Moody’s also put Britain’s top-notch rating on a negative outlook, implying a one-in-three chance of a downgrade.

“A week from the budget this is a reminder of why it is essential Britain sticks to its plans to deal with its debts,” a Treasury spokesman said.

“This is just another warning to anyone who believes there can be deficit-financed giveaways in next week’s budget,” he added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.