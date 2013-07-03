FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK appoints Rothschild to advise on possible RBS break-up
July 3, 2013

UK appoints Rothschild to advise on possible RBS break-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry has appointed Rothschild to advise on the potential break-up of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Treasury said on Wednesday Rothschild would provide financial advice on the case for transferring RBS’s remaining toxic loans into a so-called ‘bad bank’. It also said Slaughter & May had been appointed to provide legal advice.

The Treasury said more external advisors, including those specialising in asset valuation, would be appointed in the coming weeks.

