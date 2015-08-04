FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's sale of RBS shares was 2.4 times covered -source
August 4, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK's sale of RBS shares was 2.4 times covered -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The UK government’s sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday was 2.4 times covered by potential investors, a person familiar with the matter said.

UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the government’s RBS stake, sold 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) of RBS shares after the market closed on Monday at 330 pence per share. It sold 5 percent more shares than planned due to robust demand.

The source said about 40 percent of the investors who bought the shares were long only funds. ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

