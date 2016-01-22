UK sells 371 mln stg London development site to AustralianSuper pension fund

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Friday it had sold a 67-acre development site in central London to Australia’s largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, for 371 million pounds (US$530 million).

The site near London’s King’s Cross rail terminal is being turned into a mix of housing, offices, schools, restaurants and shops, and proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce Britain’s public debt, the government said. (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)