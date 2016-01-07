FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK new car sales hit all-time high in 2015 - SMMT
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK new car sales hit all-time high in 2015 - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British new car registrations hit an all-time high last year, an industry body said on Thursday, helped by rising consumer confidence, the strength of the pound and cheap car loans.

Full-year car sales rose 6.3 percent to 2.63 million in 2015, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, confirming what two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, which saw sales across several of its major brands fall in October and November in the aftermath of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, saw full-year sales of its VW-branded cars rise 4 percent last year.

However, sales of its Skoda brand ended the year down 1 percent and Seat finished 11 percent lower after a nearly 50 percent drop in sales in December. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.