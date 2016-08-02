FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog sets June 2019 deadline for loan insurance mis-selling claims
August 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

UK watchdog sets June 2019 deadline for loan insurance mis-selling claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Consumers who believe they have been missold loan insurance have until the end of June 2019 to make a claim, Britain's markets watchdog proposed on Tuesday.

Banks have paid 24 billion pounds ($31.64 billion) in compensation to customers over the past five years for misselling payment protection insurance (PPI), making it Britain's costliest scandal in financial services.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the rule for setting a deadline for claims would come into force by the end of 2017, and would be accompanied by a consumer campaign to raise awareness of the cut-off.

The actual deadline for claims would then come into force two years later, by the end of June 2019, the FCA said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7584 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
