FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog executive poised to quit as insurance report looms -Sky
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog executive poised to quit as insurance report looms -Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A senior executive at Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to step down only days before a report next week expected to be critical of the regulator’s handling of an insurance industry inquiry, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The planned departure of Clive Adamson, the FCA’s director of supervision, could be announced shortly but is not linked to the report into how the FCA disclosed plans to review the insurance industry, Sky News said, quoting a friend of Adamson.

A story by a newspaper briefed by the FCA sent share prices of some of Britain’s biggest insurers tumbling in March on fears of a regulatory clampdown, sparking fury in their boardrooms. It took the FCA more than six hours to issue a clarifying statement about the terms of its review.

The FCA declined to comment.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.