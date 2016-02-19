UK advice firms not consistent enough when assessing suitability - FCA

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British financial advisory firms are not consistent enough when assessing whether products and advice are suitable for their clients, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

While the 13 firms assessed in the regulator’s thematic review on the topic had demonstrated some good practice when undertaking due diligence, greater consistency was needed and there was room for improvement, it said in a statement.

Three were told to make improvements in their research and due diligence process, while a fourth was told to conduct a review of its past business. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)