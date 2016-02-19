FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK advice firms not consistent enough when assessing suitability - FCA
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

UK advice firms not consistent enough when assessing suitability - FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British financial advisory firms are not consistent enough when assessing whether products and advice are suitable for their clients, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

While the 13 firms assessed in the regulator’s thematic review on the topic had demonstrated some good practice when undertaking due diligence, greater consistency was needed and there was room for improvement, it said in a statement.

Three were told to make improvements in their research and due diligence process, while a fourth was told to conduct a review of its past business. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.