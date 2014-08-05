FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog curbs retail sales of bank CoCo bonds
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog curbs retail sales of bank CoCo bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks should not actively market hybrid debt known as contingent convertible bonds or CoCos to the mass market from October 1, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

Banks are under pressure from regulators to issue CoCo bonds to bolster their capital cushions.

“In a low interest rate environment many investors might be tempted by CoCos offering high headline returns,” Christopher Woolard, FCA director of policy said in a statement.

“However, they are complex and can be highly risky, and the FCA has used its new powers to ensure that CoCos are not inappropriately made available to the mass retail market while still allowing access for experienced investors.”

The FCA said the curb will last a year, during which it will discuss appropriate marketing terms with issuers.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.