COLUMN-Wages: the dog that isn't barking, far less biting: McGeever
LONDON, June 29 As far as financial markets are concerned, especially equities, the first half of the year has witnessed the curious phenomenon of reflation without the inflation.
LONDON, June 29 Britain's financial watchdog is taking a closer look at the car financing sector and has sought advice from U.S. regulators, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said on Thursday.
He said the starting point is whether there has been a structural change in car financing in Britain.
"My hunch is there has been. It has become more like the U.S. market," Bailey told reporters. "It has become more of a secured finance market than it was in the past."
In the recent growth in consumer credit which the Bank of England has taken note of, cars were "quite a big part of the story", Bailey said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)