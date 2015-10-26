FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says Dollar payday lender to compensate customers
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog says Dollar payday lender to compensate customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Payday lender Dollar Financial will pay 15.4 million pounds ($23.6 million) in refunds to more than 147,000 customers affected by firm’s loan affordability checks, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

The FCA ordered a review of Dollar’s lending decisions in July 2014 to see whether customers were being treated fairly and were only lent sums they could afford to repay.

“The review revealed that many customers were lent more than they could afford to repay. The firm has since agreed to make a number of changes to its lending criteria in order to meet the FCA’s requirements for high cost short term lenders,” the watchdog said in a statement.

Dollar Financial trades as The Money Shop, Payday UK, Payday Express and Ladder Loans. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.