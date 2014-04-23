FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK markets watchdog appoints two senior advisers
April 23, 2014
April 23, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

UK markets watchdog appoints two senior advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it has hired David Saunders and Gunner Burkhart to advise it on competition and investment banking issues.

Saunders is a past chief executive of Britain’s Competition Commission, the anti-trust watchdog that was replaced this month by the new Competition and Markets Authority.

The FCA has said it wants to use its own competition powers to help correct poor conduct and lack of choice in financial services.

Saunders will work in the FCA’s competition department and the new Payment Services Regulator.

Burkhart is a former managing director at Nomura International and will advise on wholesale and market issues.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
