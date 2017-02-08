LONDON Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has
decided against a shake-up of the open-ended funds industry,
saying changes such as a ban on holding illiquid assets would
increase costs and do little to improve protection of consumers.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) began scrutinising
open-ended funds - which can issue or redeem shares at any time
- after commercial property funds worth about 18 billion pounds
($23 billion) had to suspend activities in the aftermath of
Britain's vote last June to leave the European Union.
The funds ran out of cash when investors who feared property
prices would collapse demanded their money, triggering calls for
a reform of the sector and for a ban on such funds holding
assets like property that can't be quickly converted to cash.
The FCA said in a discussion paper on Wednesday it "would
not suggest interventions aiming to restructure the existing
regime".
"So, for example, we do not intend to ban open-ended funds
holding illiquid assets or prevent retail investors from
acquiring units in open-ended property funds," it said.
"We do not believe such changes would advance our financial
stability or consumer protection objectives, because of the
predictable costs and negative impact they would be likely to
cause."
Instead, the watchdog said it was open to ideas on how the
"tools" available to fund managers might help them better manage
the liquidity of funds that offer regular dealing but hold
illiquid assets.
Regulators worry about a so-called liquidity mismatch - or
funds making promises of instant redemptions while investing in
assets that can take months to sell.
Liquidity mismatches have risen to the top of the agenda for
regulators across the world after bond funds came under intense
pressure to meet redemptions following big falls in prices
during market stress.
($1 = 0.7996 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)