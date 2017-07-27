FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to scrap Libor interest rate benchmark from end-2021
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:30 AM / an hour ago

UK to scrap Libor interest rate benchmark from end-2021

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's financial markets watchdog said on Thursday that a substitute index for the Libor interest rate benchmark should be in place by the end of 2021.

Libor is based on submissions from banks of interest rates they believe they would be charged by others for borrowing money.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told an event in London that work must "begin in earnest" on shifting to an alternative index, saying the end of 2021 would offer time to ensure a smooth transition.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair

