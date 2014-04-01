FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne says "profoundly concerned" about insurance leak
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says "profoundly concerned" about insurance leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he was “profoundly concerned” about the way news of a review of Britain’s insurance sector caused the share price of insurance firms to fall sharply last week.

In a letter to the chairman of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, Osborne said the regulator’s inquiry into the leak had to be “completely independent” of its top management.

“The starting point must be that the FCA holds itself to at least as high standards as it would expect of a listed company handling highly market-sensitive information,” Osborne said in the letter which was published on the Treasury’s website.

Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.