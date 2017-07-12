* Concerns around degree of advice taken, competition
* Many people not shopping around for 'drawdown' funds
* Final report due in the first half of 2018
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 12 Britain's financial markets
watchdog on Wednesday flagged a number of concerns about the way
people are using their retirement savings since the introduction
of new rules in 2015.
In the biggest shake-up of pensions regulation for decades,
the so-called 'pension freedoms' allowed savers to access their
pension pots early and removed the need to buy an annuity, or
income for life.
Interim findings by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
one year into its Retirement Outcomes Review said it had
identified five issues, mostly around the issue of advice and
competition. A final report is due in the first half of 2018.
Accessing pension pots early has become the norm, it said,
with most choosing to take their savings as a lump sum rather
than a regular income, and with twice as many pots moving into
so-called 'drawdown' funds, which allow a saver to take a
regular income, than into annuities.
Fifty three percent of pots accessed were fully withdrawn,
although 90 percent of them were small, below 30,000 pounds
($38,000), and most of those doing so had other sources of
income in addition to the state pension, the FCA said.
"Since the introduction of the pension freedoms, the
retirement income market has changed substantially," said
Christopher Woolard, the FCA's executive director of strategy
and competition.
"We have identified areas where early intervention may be
needed either now or further down the track to put the market on
the best footing for the future."
While 52 percent of fully withdrawn pots were reinvested
somewhere else, savers may be paying too much tax, missing out
on investment growth and other benefits, it said.
Those who withdraw money early without taking advice
typically followed the 'path of least resistance' and stuck with
their current pension provider for a drawdown product without
shopping around, it added.
With some large pension providers pulling out of the annuity
market, there was a risk of reduced competition over time, and
product innovation was currently limited.
As a result, the FCA said it would look at whether extra
protections were needed for consumers who buy drawdown products
without advice, whether consumers were paying too-high charges
and if they ended up with unsuitable investment strategies.
It would also look to improve competition in the non-advised
drawdown market by asking the government to consider proposals
to enable consumers to access their savings early without having
to make a decision about the remainder of their pot.
Consumers may also need better tools and services to help
them better understand their options after the pension freedoms
and improve trust in pensions, it said.
($1 = 0.7802 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)