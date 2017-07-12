* Concerns around degree of advice taken, competition
LONDON, July 12 People withdrawing retirement
savings early has become the norm in Britain, its financial
markets watchdog said on Wednesday, highlighting that some may
get low returns as a result and intervention might be needed.
More than half of people who take their pension savings
early withdraw the full amount, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said in an update on its review of the retirement market.
People have been allowed to get access to their pension
savings following the introduction of new rules in 2015 that
removed the need to use the money to buy an annuity, or a fixed
income for life.
"Since the introduction of the pension freedoms, the
retirement income market has changed substantially," Christopher
Woolard, the FCA's executive director of strategy and
competition, said.
"We have identified areas where early intervention may be
needed either now or further down the track to put the market on
the best footing for the future."
One year into the FCA's review, the watchdog found that
twice as many pension savings "pots" were moving into so-called
"drawdown" funds based on investment returns, which give
flexibility on how much money can be taken out each year, rather
than put into annuities.
Fifty three percent of pots accessed were fully withdrawn,
although 90 percent of them were small, below 30,000 pounds
($38,000), and most of those doing so had other sources of
income in addition to the state pension, the FCA said.
People who withdrew their pots did so partly because they
did not trust pensions, it said.
While 52 percent of fully withdrawn pots were reinvested
somewhere else, savers might be paying too much tax, missing out
on investment growth and other benefits, the watchdog said.
Of those who fully withdrew their savings, 14 percent spent
the largest share paying off mortgage or other debt, 25 percent
spent it on home repairs, a car or other purchases, 32 percent
saved most of it and 20 percent invested it in property, a
business or in bonds or stocks.
Those who withdraw money early without taking advice
typically followed the "path of least resistance" and stuck with
their current pension provider for a drawdown product without
shopping around, the FCA said.
With some large pension providers pulling out of the annuity
market, there was also a risk of reduced competition over time,
and product innovation was currently limited.
As a result, the FCA said it would look at whether extra
protections were needed for consumers who buy drawdown products
without advice, whether consumers were paying too-high charges
and if they ended up with unsuitable investment strategies.
It would also look to improve competition by asking the
government to consider proposals to enable consumers to access
their savings early without having to make a decision about the
remainder of their pot.
Consumers may also need better tools and services to help
them better understand their options and improve trust in
pensions, the regulator said.
The FCA said it would consider whether it should intervene
at this stage and how it could do this most effectively.
Investment managers also warned that savers may not be
making wise decisions.
Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Old Mutual Wealth,
said: "Savers are giving up future tax-free investment growth in
a pension in exchange for comparatively low-growth assets like
cash, or illiquid property."
But insurers said the problem might not be as widespread as
the FCA indicated.
Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British
Insurers, said "Our own data does not support the view that
accessing pension savings early has become 'the new norm'."
The FCA's final report is due in the first half of 2018.
