UK watchdog sounds warning note over spread betting sales

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator is asking firms to ensure full compliance with sales rules for “contracts for difference”, a complex, derivative type product.

“We have identified several areas of concern which we wish to highlight to firms across the industry,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a letter to chief executives it published on Tuesday.

The FCA reviewed procedures for taking on new clients in a sample of 10 firms that offer CFDs, which include spread betting and “rolling spot” forex contracts.