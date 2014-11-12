Isle Of Man picks Denmark's DONG to develop offshore wind farm

* Dong Energy to develop wind farm off east coast

* Two other companies to develop tidal schemes

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Isle of Man government has chosen Danish utility DONG Energy, one of the largest offshore wind developers in the UK, as one of its partners to develop offshore wind and tidal energy in the Irish Sea.

The Isle of Man’s territorial waters extend to a 12 nautical mile limit, and the island -- one of the British Isles but not part of Britain -- has decided to lease parts of the seabed to offshore and tidal developers.

The government estimates the leases could generate around 5 million pounds ($8 million) a year in revenue.

The power generated from the renewable energy schemes will be used in Britain.

The Isle of Man government said on Wednesday it had chosen DONG Energy to develop an offshore wind farm, and Manx Tidal Energy Ltd and Dutch company Tocardo Tidal Energy Ltd to develop tidal energy schemes.

The proposed site of the wind farm is off the east coast of the Isle of Man. There are three possible sites for the tidal energy schemes - around the Point of Ayre, Calf of Man and Castletown.

Site surveys are expected to begin next year. (1 US dollar = 0.6275 British pound) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)