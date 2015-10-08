Hundreds of jobs to go at UK solar firm as subsidy cuts bite

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hundreds of jobs will be lost at British solar panel insulation firm Mark Group after administrators were called in late on Wednesday, the company said, blaming recent government subsidy cuts.

Managers had tried to save the company by buying it from owner U.S. solar giant SunEdison on Wednesday but after taking legal advice decided shortly after it must close.

Administrator Deloitte said 939 staff had already been made redundant while a further 226 skeleton staff had been retained in the hope a buyer could be found for the company.

“The ongoing losses of the business meant (administration) was our only option,” a Mark Group statement said.

“The turnaround plan, which was already underway, focused on solar PV (photovoltaic) but the Government’s recent policy announcements mean this is no longer viable.”

Earlier this year Britain announced a swathe of cuts in renewable energy subsidies including solar power.

“Evidence is growing that the Chancellor’s (finance minister‘s) policies are putting people out of jobs,” said Greenpeace scientist Doug Parr in a statement on Thursday.

“This should be a wake-up call for (Prime Minister) David Cameron, who faces international embarrassment ahead of crucial climate talks,” he said.

Almost 200 countries meet in Paris from Nov. 30 to try to forge a global agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)