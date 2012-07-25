FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Main changes to UK renewables support levels
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 25, 2012 / 8:29 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Main changes to UK renewables support levels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday stuck to a 10 percent cut
in support to its onshore wind industry for projects starting to operate between
2013-2017, and maintained higher support levels for its growing marine energy
market, first proposed in October 2011.
    Onshore wind projects larger than 50 kilowatts (kW) will receive 0.9
so-called Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from
April 1, 2013, compared to 1 ROC at current levels.
    Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 MW will get 5 ROCs per MWh
from the same date, compared to 2 ROCs now.
    For the main story, click on 
    For a table of the main changes to ROCs, see below.
        
 TECHNOLOGY        CURRENT ROC      OCT. PROPOSAL    NEW ROC FROM APRIL 2013
 Enhanced biomass  0.5              1                0.6 for 50-84 pct co-firing
 co-firing                                           0.7 for 85-99 pct co-firing
                                                     in 13/14; 0.9 in 14/16
 Hydro             1                0.5              0.7
 Offshore wind     2 in 2013/14     2 until 2015     2 until 2015
                   1.5 in 2014/15   1.9 in 2015/16   1.9 in 2015/16
                                    1.8 in 2016/17   1.8 in 2016/17 
 Onshore wind      1                0.9              0.9
 Tidal stream &    2                5 up to 30 MW    5 up to 30 MW
 wave                                                
 
 (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
