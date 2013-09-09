AB Foods earnings growth driven by Primark

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods forecast “good progress” in full year earnings per share after a strong finish to the year from its Primark discount fashion chain.

The retail and food group also said on Monday that adjusted operating profit for the second half of its year to Sept. 14 would be ahead of expectations thanks to Primark’s performance.

It said Primark’s full year sales were expected to be 22 percent ahead of the prior year at actual exchange rates, with like-for-like sales growth expected to be close to 5 percent.