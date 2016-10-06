FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK fashion retailers' sales slump in September heat - BDO survey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 6, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

UK fashion retailers' sales slump in September heat - BDO survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's fashion retailers endured a slump in sales in September as unseasonably warm weather deterred sales of autumn and winter collections, industry data showed on Friday.

UK high street fashion sales fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in September, according to BDO, the accountancy and business advisory firm.

It said every week in September saw negative year-on-year sales for fashion.

BDO said high street sales across all sectors fell 2.8 percent.

September 2016 tied with September 1946 as the second hottest September since 1910, according to Britain's Met Office.

Several store groups including women's clothing retailer Bonmarche and homewares retailer Dunelm have already blamed the UK's hot September for weak sales.

The data and company updates could have implications for the bigger players in Britain's clothing market, which have already endured unhelpful summer weather patterns, with June a washout.

Concerns have centred on Marks & Spencer and Debenhams.

M&S is not due to publish half-year results until Nov. 8, while Debenhams is scheduled to report full-year results on Oct. 27. Shares in M&S are down 27 percent so far this year, while Debenhams is down 24 percent.

The British Retail Consortium will publish its data for September spending on Oct. 11 and official data will be published on Oct. 20. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.