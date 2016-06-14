FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philip Green says will attend UK parliament hearing on BHS
June 14, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Philip Green says will attend UK parliament hearing on BHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British retail tycoon Philip Green said on Tuesday he will attend a parliamentary hearing on the demise of department store chain BHS, which he used to own, on Wednesday.

The billionaire had last week threatened to pull out of his scheduled appearance in front of a joint session of the Business and Work and Pensions select committees investigating BHS, saying the chair of the latter committee, Labour lawmaker Frank Field, was biased against him.

"Having given long and hard thought to the matter however, I have decided I will attend tomorrow morning, hoping and trusting that the committee will give me a fair hearing," he said.

"This will be the first and only opportunity I have had to tell my side of the very sad BHS story and I will do my best to answer all the questions put to me in an honest and open way."

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
