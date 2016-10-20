FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmakers back stripping Philip Green of knighthood over BHS collapse
October 20, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

UK lawmakers back stripping Philip Green of knighthood over BHS collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British lawmakers backed stripping billionaire Philip Green of his knighthood over the collapse of BHS, in a symbolic move on Thursday that will raise pressure on the retail tycoon over his promises to resolve the company's pension problems.

Green owned department store BHS for 15 years before he sold the loss-making 180-outlet chain to Dominic Chappell, a serial bankrupt with no retail experience, for just one pound ($1.22) last year. It went into administration in April and the last of its stores closed in August, with the loss of some 11,000 jobs.

Following a debate in parliament lasting more than two hours, lawmakers backed a call for Green to be stripped of his knighthood, awarded in 2006 for services to retail. The motion was unopposed by lawmakers present in the debating chamber.

The motion was symbolic, because decisions to remove honours are made by an ad hoc body convened under the Cabinet Office called the Honours Forfeiture Committee. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

