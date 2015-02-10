FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retail sales growth accelerates in January -BRC
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
February 10, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 3 years ago

UK retail sales growth accelerates in January -BRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British retail spending accelerated last month as shoppers splashed out more than usual in the January sales, while food sales rose for the second month in a row, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said retail spending was 1.6 percent higher this January than a year ago, following a 1.0 percent year-on-year rise in December.

The survey was the latest to suggest Britain’s consumers are becoming more willing to spend after a recent end to years of falling real incomes, and that they will continue to be the driving force behind the country’s economy -- the main battleground for May 7’s national election.

“The clothing, toys and household appliances sectors particularly benefited from this spending spree, notching up year-on-year growth against tough comparables from the year before,” said David McCorquodale, at survey sponsor KPMG.

But he added that retailers have been caught in a “difficult cycle”, with demand driven almost solely by discounts.

“This promotion-led environment risks becoming the new normal -- retailers are struggling to persuade consumers to break the habit and go back to the traditional sales cycle.”

Retail spending on the BRC’s like-for-like measure -- which excludes new stores and more closely reflects how stores report sales to shareholders -- rose 0.2 percent on the year, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast faster growth of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
