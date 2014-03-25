RPT-TABLE-UK CBI March retail sales growth slows

(Repeats to add TABLE tag) LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY 2014---------------2013----------------------------------- Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED +13 +37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27 +17 VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE +21 +28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15 +2 VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS +6 +16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10 +7 VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR -15 -3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10 -19 VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND +16 +4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5 +15 EXPECTED ACTIVITY 2014-----------------------2013-------------------- Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES +36 +28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26 EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG +26 +24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16 EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS +12 +24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15 EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR +1 +1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10 EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND +8 +6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 The survey was conducted between Feb. 25 and March 12 and was based on 106 companies. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)