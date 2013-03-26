FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales flat in March, weakest since August - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------2012-------------------

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

0* +8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+4 +8 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-1 -19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-20 -20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+23 +9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013------------------------2012-------------

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+15 +9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+12 +12 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+7 -19 +1 0 +11 0 -2

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-1 -5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+14 +6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7

* Lowest since August 2012

The survey was conducted between Feb 26 and March 13 and was based on 69 retailers.

