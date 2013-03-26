FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK March retail sales weakest since August - CBI
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

UK March retail sales weakest since August - CBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British retail sales were flat this month compared with a year ago, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.

The sales balance in the CBI’s monthly distributive trades survey fell to zero in March from +8 in February. Analysts had forecast a reading of +11.

The expected sales balance for April rose to +15 from +9.

“This month we have seen a glimmer of hope for retailers fade away with the news that six months of sales growth has come to an end,” said Barry Williams, chairman of the CBI panel that draws up the survey.

“All eyes are now on April when retailers expect sales to return to form.”

The CBI said the flat performance was spurred by sliding sales in the clothing and footwear and leather categories.

That could be a reflection of cold weather during March.

Official data showed last week that retail sales volumes jumped by 2.1 percent in February - their biggest monthly rise since March last year - and were 2.6 percent higher on the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.