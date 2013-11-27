TABLE-UK retail sales weaker than expected in November - CBI

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY ------------------2013------------------------

Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+1 +2 +34 +27 +17 +1 -11 -1

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+12 +21 +26 +15 +2 -4 -4 +2

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+1 +12 +14 +10 +7 -1 -25 -12

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-9 -2 +12 +10 -19 -17 -17 -27

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+22 +12 +5 +5 +15 +19 +11 +23 EXPECTED ACTIVITY ----------------2013-------------------------------

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+24 +23 +31 +26 +10 +13 +10 -6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+26 +27 +22 +16 +11 +6 +6 +6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+2 +7 +19 +15 +10 +2 -15 -15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+8 0 +9 +10 -13 -6 -3 -11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+17 +11 +10 +11 +12 +20 +6 +10

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

-----2013-------

Nov Aug

Imports +18 +17

Selling prices--reported +44 +30

Selling prices--expected +42 +33

Employment--reported +20 +14

Employment--expected +15 +9

Investment intentions -2 -14

Business situation +6 +20 The survey was conducted between Oct. 28 and Nov. 15 based on 71 retailers.