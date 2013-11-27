FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK retail sales disappoint in November - CBI
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2013 / 11:04 AM / 4 years ago

UK retail sales disappoint in November - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British retail sales slowed unexpectedly this month as mild weather deterred shoppers from buying winter clothes, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry indicated on Wednesday.

The sales balance in the CBI’s monthly distributive trades survey dropped to +1 from +2 in October. That was its lowest since June and wrong-footing analysts who had expected a rise to +8.

However, retailers were relatively upbeat about the outlook for Christmas. The expectations balance rose to +24 from +23.

“This is the second month in a row that retailers’ expectations for growth have been disappointed, perhaps due in part to the mild start to autumn,” said Barry Williams, a senior executive at British supermarket chain Asda and chair of the CBI survey panel.

”But despite challenging conditions on the high-street, retailers remain optimistic for the Christmas period, and have taken on more employees in anticipation of a shopping rush.

A separate quarterly measure from the CBI showed retailers reporting the weakest business situation since August last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.