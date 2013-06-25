FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK retail sales growth best in four months in June - CBI
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 25, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales growth best in four months in June - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013--------------------------------------2012

June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+1 -11 -1 0 +8 +17 +19

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

-4 -4 +2 +8 +15 +23 +27

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-1 -25 -12 -1 -19 +15 +13

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-17 -17 -27 -20 -20 +1 -18

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+19 +11 +23 +23 +9 +5 +9

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013----------------------------------------

July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+13 +10 -6 +15 +9 +13 +10

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+6 +6 +6 +12 +11 +16 +21

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+2 -15 -15 +7 -19 +1 0

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-6 -3 -11 -1 -5 -7 -6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+20 +6 +10 +14 +6 +2 +10

The survey was conducted between May 29 and June 13 and was based on 64 retailers.

