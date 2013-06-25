TABLE-UK retail sales growth best in four months in June - CBI

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2013--------------------------------------2012
June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+1 -11 -1 0 +8 +17 +19
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
-4 -4 +2 +8 +15 +23 +27
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-1 -25 -12 -1 -19 +15 +13
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-17 -17 -27 -20 -20 +1 -18
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+19 +11 +23 +23 +9 +5 +9
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2013----------------------------------------
July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+13 +10 -6 +15 +9 +13 +10
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+6 +6 +6 +12 +11 +16 +21
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+2 -15 -15 +7 -19 +1 0
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-6 -3 -11 -1 -5 -7 -6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+20 +6 +10 +14 +6 +2 +10
The survey was conducted between May 29 and June 13 and was based on 64 retailers.