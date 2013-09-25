UK September retail sales grow at fastest pace since June 2012 - CBI

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British retail sales grew at their fastest annual pace since June 2012 in September, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the summer’s strong demand is persisting.

The CBI distributive trades survey’s sales balance unexpectedly rose to +34 from +27 in August. Analysts had forecast a decline to +24.

The expected sales balance for October pointed to further strong growth, rising to +31 from +26.

“It’s encouraging to see the high street on the road to recovery, with particularly strong growth from furniture and carpet retailers, department stores and recreational goods,” said Barry Williams, who chairs the CBI survey panel and is a senior executive at Asda, Wal-Mart’s British supermarket chain.

“But the retail sector is not out of the woods yet with consumer confidence still fragile despite the rise in spending,” he added.

Official data for August showed a slowdown in retail sales growth after a strong July, and some stores have warned that the strong sales earlier in the year could be a blip due to warm weather.