TABLE-UK CBI March retail sales growth slows

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY
2014---------------2013-----------------------------------
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+13 +37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27 +17
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+21 +28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15 +2
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+6 +16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10 +7
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-15 -3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10 -19
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+16 +4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5 +15 EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2014-----------------------2013--------------------
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+36 +28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+26 +24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+12 +24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+1 +1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+8 +6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 The survey was conducted between Feb. 25 and March 12 and was based on 106 companies.