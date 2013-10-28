FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK CBI Oct retail sales show much weaker growth than expected
October 28, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK CBI Oct retail sales show much weaker growth than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results for the Confederation of British Industry’s October distributive trades’ survey (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

------------------2013------------------------

Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+2 +34 +27 +17 +1 -11 -1 0

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+21 +26 +15 +2 -4 -4 +2 +8

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+12 +14 +10 +7 -1 -25 -12 -1

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-2 +12 +10 -19 -17 -17 -27 -20

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+12 +5 +5 +15 +19 +11 +23 +23 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

----------------2013-------------------------------

Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+23 +31 +26 +10 +13 +10 -6 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+27 +22 +16 +11 +6 +6 +6 +12

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+7 +19 +15 +10 +2 -15 -15 +7

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

0 +9 +10 -13 -6 -3 -11 -1

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+11 +10 +11 +12 +20 +6 +10 +14

The survey was conducted between Sept. 25 and Oct. 16 and was based on 67 retailers.

