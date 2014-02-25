TABLE-UK CBI Feb retail sales growth strongest since June 2012

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY
2014---------2013-----------------------------------
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27 +17 +1
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15 +2 -4
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10 +7 -1
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10 -19 -17
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5 +15 +19 EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2014----------------2013---------------------------
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26 +10
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16 +11
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15 +10
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10 -13
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 +12 The survey was conducted between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12 and was based on 120 companies.