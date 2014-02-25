TABLE-UK CBI Feb retail sales growth strongest since June 2012

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

2014---------2013-----------------------------------

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27 +17 +1

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15 +2 -4

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10 +7 -1

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10 -19 -17

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5 +15 +19 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2014----------------2013---------------------------

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26 +10

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16 +11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15 +10

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10 -13

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 +12 The survey was conducted between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12 and was based on 120 companies.